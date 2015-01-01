Abstract

Vehicle lane-changing on urban roads is the most common traffic behavior, in which the driver changes the direction or increases the speed of the vehicle by changing its trajectory. However, in high-density traffic flow, when a vehicle changes lanes, a series of vehicles following the target vehicle in the target lane will be delayed. In this study, DJI Phantom 4 drones were used to vertically record the traffic on a road section. Tracker software was then used to extract vehicle information from the video taken by the drones, including the vehicle operating speeds, etc. SPSS 22 and Origin analysis software were then employed to analyze the correlations between different vehicle operating parameters. It was found that the operating speed of the first vehicle following the target vehicle in the target lane is related to the speeds and positions of both the target vehicle and the vehicle preceding it. Under the condition of high-density traffic flow, when the target vehicle is inserted into the target lane, the speed of the vehicles following the target vehicle in the target lane will change. To model this process, the corresponding Sine and DoseResp models were constructed. By calculating the delays of vehicles following the target vehicle in the target lane, it was concluded that the overall delay of the fleet is 3.9-9.5 s.

