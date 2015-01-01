|
Matsubayashi T, Ueda M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34767033
PURPOSE: The underreporting of suicides has been a serious global concern among scholars and policymakers. Several studies have sought to detect the prevalence of underreporting by examining whether suicide mortality rates are negatively correlated with those due to unknown intent or causes. This study adds to the literature by examining the potential underreporting of suicides in Japan, where suicide rates have greatly declined in the recent years.
Suicide; Japan; Mortality rate; Underreporting; Unknown causes