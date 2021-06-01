Abstract

The intoxicated patient is a frequent situation in the emergency department (ED). Assessment and monitoring of somatic risk must be a priority, especially if there is any doubt about the treatments ingested. The risk of suicide, assessed on the patient's arrival, can lead to increased monitoring. Because of the strong interaction between serious psychiatric pathologies and drug intoxication, a psychiatric assessment should be systematically carried out. This is done at a distance from the intoxication, when the patient's condition allows it. In the case of alcohol intoxication associated with psychiatric symptoms or complaints, the assessment should be carried out after a period of sobering up, defined between the ED and psychiatry teams.



===



Le patient intoxiqué est une situation fréquente en structure des urgences (SU) z L'évaluation et la surveillance du risque somatique doivent être une priorité, surtout en cas de doute sur les traitements ingérés z Le risque suicidaire, évalué dès l'arrivée du patient, peut amener à renforcer les surveillances z Par l'intrication forte des pathologies psychiatriques graves et des intoxications médicamenteuses, une évaluation psychiatrique devra être systématiquement réalisée z Elle se fait à distance de l'intoxication, quand l'état du patient le permet z En cas d'intoxication alcoolique associée à des symptômes ou des plaintes psychiatriques, l'évaluation devra être réalisée après une période de dégrisement, définie entre les équipes de la SU et de psychiatrie.

Language: fr