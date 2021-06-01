|
Dentan MC, Chauvin A, Chaput G, Clervoy P, Lefort H. Soins Psychiatr. 2021; 42(336): 38-40.
Vernacular Title
Soignants - sauveteurs, au cœur et à la tête de l'événement traumatique
PMID
34763766
Abstract
With the traumatic event, the victim has suffered and fallen into a world of horror, violence and chaos. Emergency first aid is intended to give him a sign, to reach out to him so that the victim can return to the shore of the living world. The duality of technical and psychological first aid is necessary for the immediate and post-medical management of these highly traumatic interventions. These are important points of reference for the future of the subject as well as for the carer in the management of his individual or team stress.
Language: fr
Keywords
trauma; emergency; prise en charge psychologique; psychological care; stress; traumatisme; urgence