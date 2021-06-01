Abstract

With the traumatic event, the victim has suffered and fallen into a world of horror, violence and chaos. Emergency first aid is intended to give him a sign, to reach out to him so that the victim can return to the shore of the living world. The duality of technical and psychological first aid is necessary for the immediate and post-medical management of these highly traumatic interventions. These are important points of reference for the future of the subject as well as for the carer in the management of his individual or team stress.



===



Avec l'événement traumatique, la victime a souffert et basculé dans un monde empreint d'horreur, de violence et de chaos z Les premiers soins d'urgence sont destinés à lui faire signe, à lui tendre la main pour que la victime repasse sur la rive du monde des vivants z La dualité des premiers soins techniques mais aussi psychiques est nécessaire pour la prise en charge, dans l'immédiat et le postimmédiat de ces interventions à fort potentiel traumatique z Ce sont autant de repères importants pour le devenir du sujet que pour le soignant dans la gestion de son stress individuel ou en équipe.

Language: fr