Abstract

During an event with a high traumatic potential, the patient, as well as the first intervener in the care process, will resonate with his or her own intimate life experience and that of the other person. This happens in the reality of experiences, but also in the constructed projections. These stress-related phenomena must be widely known and taught, in order to increase the capacity to respond and adjust to these individual and collective crisis situations. This guarantees the physical and psychological health of the people involved.



Lors d'un événement à fort potentiel traumatique, le patient, tout autant que le primo-intervenant sur le parcours de soins, va entrer en résonance avec son expérience de vie intime et celle de l'autre en miroir z Cela advient dans la réalité des vécus, mais aussi des projections construites z Ces phénomènes liés au stress doivent être connus et enseignés largement, pour augmenter les capacités de réponse et d'ajustement à ces situations de crises individuelles et collectives z Cela garantit la santé physique et psychologique des personnes impliquées.

Language: fr