Gérer le chaos psychiatrique de masse
During an event with a high traumatic potential, the patient, as well as the first intervener in the care process, will resonate with his or her own intimate life experience and that of the other person. This happens in the reality of experiences, but also in the constructed projections. These stress-related phenomena must be widely known and taught, in order to increase the capacity to respond and adjust to these individual and collective crisis situations. This guarantees the physical and psychological health of the people involved.
training; disaster; psychiatry; emergency; urgence; afflux; catastrophe; formation; influx; psychiatrie