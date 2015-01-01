|
Dembo R, Wareham J, Schmeidler J, Wolff J. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34766537
OBJECTIVE: Scant research exists on the validity of self-reported marijuana use using biological assays among adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system. This exploratory study examined gender (sex) differences in underreporting of marijuana use and the impact of age, race/ethnicity, living situation, depression, family problems, sexual risk behaviors, previous drug treatment, and juvenile justice placement.
gender; marijuana; validity; drug use; sex; Juvenile delinquents