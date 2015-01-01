|
Marengo L, Douaihy A, Zhong Y, Krancevich K, Brummit B, Sakolsky D, Deal M, Zelazny J, Goodfriend E, Saul M, Murata S, Thoma B, Mansour H, Tew J, Ahmed N, Marsland A, Brent D, Melhem NM. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34767271
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: There is a concomitant rise in suicide rates with the prevalence of opioids involved in overdose deaths, especially among adolescents and young adults. However, there are limited studies on whether opioid use prospectively predicts suicidal behavior in youth.
Language: en
Keywords
youth; opioids; suicide attempt; prospective; proximal risk; psychiatric hospitalization