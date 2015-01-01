Abstract

Severe traumatic brain injury continues to present complex management and prediction challenges for the clinician. While there is some evidence that better systems of care can improve outcome, multiple multi-centre randomised controlled trials of specific therapies have consistently failed to show benefit. In addition, clinicians are challenged in attempting to accurately predict which children will recover well and which children will have severe and persisting neurocognitive deficits. Traumatic brain injury is vastly heterogeneous and so it is not surprising that one therapy or approach, when applied to a mixed cohort of children in a clinical trial setting, has yielded disappointing results. Children with severe traumatic brain injury have vastly different brain injury pathologies of widely varying severity, in any number of anatomical locations at what may be disparate stages of brain development. This heterogeneity may also explain why clinicians are unable to accurately predict outcome. Biomarkers are objective molecular signatures of injury that are released following traumatic brain injury and may represent a way of unifying the heterogeneity of traumatic brain injury into a single biosignature. Biomarkers hold promise to diagnose brain injury severity, guide intervention selection for clinical trials, or provide vital prognostic information so that early intervention and rehabilitation can be planned much earlier in the course of a child's recovery. Serum S100B and serum NSE levels show promise as a diagnostic tool with biomarker levels significantly higher in children with severe TBI including children with inflicted and non-inflicted head injury. Serum S100B and serum NSE also show promise as a predictor of neurodevelopmental outcome. The role of biomarkers in traumatic brain injury is an evolving field with the potential for clinical application within the next few years.

