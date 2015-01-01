|
Backe EL, Bosire E, Mendenhall E. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34766522
The intersecting issues of intimate partner violence (IPV) and alcohol abuse in South Africa are often characterized as "disasters." Ethnographic research among women in Soweto demonstrates the different manifestations of IPV, perceptions of abuse, and coping mechanisms to manage harmful domestic relationships.
South Africa; intimate partner violence; gender-based violence; alcohol abuse