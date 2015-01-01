Abstract

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental condition characterised by the core symptoms of inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity. Similar to many other neuropsychiatric conditions, ADHD is associated with very high levels of sleep disturbance. However, it is not clear whether such sleep disturbances are precursors to, or symptoms of, ADHD. Neither is it clear through which mechanisms sleep and ADHD are linked. One possible link is via modulation of circadian rhythms. In this chapter we overview the evidence that ADHD is associated with alterations in circadian processes, manifesting as later chronotype and delayed sleep phase in ADHD, and examine some mechanisms that may lead to such changes. We also interrogate how the circadian clock may be a substrate for therapeutic intervention in ADHD (chronotherapy) and highlight important new questions to be addressed to move the field forward.

