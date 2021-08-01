Abstract

Pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a public health crisis, with neurobehavioral morbidity observed years after an injury associated with changes in related brain structures. A substantial literature base has established family environment as a significant predictor of neurobehavioral outcomes following pediatric TBI. The neural mechanisms linking family environment to neurobehavioral outcomes have, however, received less empiric study in this population. In contrast, limbic structural differences as well as challenges with emotional adjustment and behavioral regulation in non-TBI populations have been linked to a multitude of family environmental factors, including family stress, parenting style, and adverse childhood experiences. In this article, we systematically review the more comprehensive literature on family environment and neurobehavioral outcomes in pediatric TBI and leverage the work in both TBI and non-TBI populations to expand our understanding of the underlying neural mechanisms. Thus, we summarize the extant literature on the family environment's role in neurobehavioral sequelae in children with TBI and explore potential neural correlates by synthesizing the wealth of literature on family environment and limbic development, specifically related to the amygdala. This review underscores the critical role of environmental factors, especially those predating the injury, in modeling recovery outcomes post-TBI in childhood, and discusses clinical and research implications across pediatric populations. Given the public health crisis of pediatric TBI, along with the context of sparse available medical interventions, a broader understanding of factors contributing to outcomes is warranted to expand the range of intervention targets.

