Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a serious public health problem prevalent among adolescents and young adults. The present study examines the factor structure, internal consistency, and validity of the Persian version of the Inventory of Statements About Self-injury (ISAS), a self-report measure designed to comprehensively assess non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).



METHODS: A total of 655 Iranian school-attending adolescents completed study measures online, and 246 youth (37.70 %) (M age = 15.38, SD ± 0.50; 53 % female) reported a history of NSSI at least once during their lifetime.



RESULTS: Confirmatory factor analysis supported the proposed two-factor model of ISAS (i.e., Interpersonal and Intrapersonal dimensions), which were internally consistent and yielded direct associations with converging correlates (e.g., depression, anxiety, irritability, and anger).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicated that the Persian version of the ISAS has sound psychometric properties and is a valid and reliable self-report measure of NSSI.

