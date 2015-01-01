|
Citation
Rezaei O, Athar ME, Ebrahimi A, Jazi EA, Karimi S, Ataie S, Taheri E, Abbassian M, Storch EA. Borderline Personal. Disord. Emot. Dysregul. 2021; 8(1): e27.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34772468
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a serious public health problem prevalent among adolescents and young adults. The present study examines the factor structure, internal consistency, and validity of the Persian version of the Inventory of Statements About Self-injury (ISAS), a self-report measure designed to comprehensively assess non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).
Language: en
Keywords
Assessment; Deliberate self-harm; Non-suicidal self-injury; Persian version; Psychometric properties