Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the association of prior hearing loss with land transport accidents using a nationwide population-based dataset.



DESIGN: A case-control study. STUDY SAMPLE: Data for this study were obtained from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Dataset. We retrieved data on 2066 patients who had received a diagnosis of a land transport accident as cases. We used a propensity score-matched method to select 6198 controls.



RESULTS: A Chi-squared test revealed that there was a significant difference in the prevalence of prior hearing loss between cases and controls (6.8% vs. 5.6%, p = 0.046). The odds ratio (OR) of prior hearing loss for cases was 1.128 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.003 ∼ 1.503) compared to controls. After adjusting for demographic variables and comorbidities, the OR of hearing loss for cases was 1.238 (95% CI: 1.008 ∼ 1.522) that of controls.



CONCLUSIONS: Our finding suggests that pre-existing hearing loss may be associated with land transport accidents among adults aged 50 years and older. Further study is needed to elucidate the mechanism(s) through which hearing loss may contribute to land transport accidents and examine how the use of hearing rehabilitation devices, for example, hearing aids impacts the observed associations.

