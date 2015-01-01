|
Citation
|
Horan KA, Marks M, Ruiz J, Bowers C, Cunningham A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11097.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34769617
|
Abstract
|
Workplace interventions that leverage social tactics to improve health and well-being are becoming more common. As an example, peer mental health support interventions aim to reduce stigma and promote treatment seeking in first responder populations. Given the social nature of these interventions, it is important to consider how the preexisting social context influences intervention outcomes. A peer mental health support intervention was delivered among first responders, and self-efficacy and intention to have supportive peer conversations were measured pre-and post-intervention. Trust in peers was measured prior to the intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; first responders; peer support; process evaluation