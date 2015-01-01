Abstract

The current study site of the project Inform@Risk is located at a landslide prone area at the eastern slopes of the city of Medellín, Colombia, which are composed of the deeply weathered Medellín Dunite, an ultramafic Triassic rock. The dunite rock mass can be characterized by small-scale changes, which influence the landslide exposition to a major extent. Due to the main aim of the project, to establish a low-cost landslide early warning system (EWS) in this area, detailed field studies, drillings, laboratory and mineralogical tests were conducted. The results suggest that the dunite rock mass shows a high degree of serpentinization and is heavily weathered up to 50 m depth. The rock is permeated by pseudokarst, which was already found in other regions of this unit. Within the actual project, a hypothesis has for the first time been established, explaining the generation of the pseudokarst features caused by weathering and dissolution processes. These parameters result in a highly inhomogeneous rock mass and nearly no direct correlation of weathering with depth. In addition, the theory of a secondary, weathering serpentinization was established, explaining the solution weathering creating the pseudokarst structures. This contribution aims to emphasize the role of detailed geological data evaluation in the context of hazard analysis as an indispensable data basis for landslide early warning systems.

