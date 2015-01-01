|
Čekuolienė D, Gervinskaitė-Paulaitienė L, Grauslienė I, Adler A, Barkauskiene R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11261.
34769779
Child attachment undergoes major changes during middle childhood. Maternal reflective functioning (RF) is hypothesized to be an important correlate of a child's attachment security during this period; however, the child's gender role in this association has not been examined yet. In the present study, we used 64 mother-child (6-11 years old) dyads from a community sample to analyze the association between maternal RF and child attachment security and whether this link is moderated by gender. Maternal RF was assessed on the Parent Development Interview Revised (PDI-R2) and child attachment classifications were examined by the Child Attachment Interview (CAI).
gender; attachment security; maternal reflective functioning; middle childhood