Abstract

The relationship between alcohol advertising and drinking has been demonstrated in many studies. Most studies were conducted on adolescents or young adults. Thailand has strict regulations on alcohol advertisements. This study aimed to examine associations between exposure to alcohol advertisements and drinking behaviors, i.e., past-year drinking and past-year heavy drinking, using data from a population-based survey in Thailand. The survey participants were Thai citizens aged 15 or older. Logistic regression was used to investigate the associations. The primary explanatory variable was self-reported exposure to alcohol advertisements. Covariates in the regression models included sex, age, and education. Self-reported exposure to alcohol advertisements was associated with past-year drinking (OR, 1.16; 95% CI, 1.07-1.27), past-year heavy drinking (OR, 1.35; 95% CI, 1.28-1.41), and past-year heavy drinking among drinkers (OR, 1.51; 95% CI, 1.43-1.60). Male sex, working age, and secondary education or a diploma were associated with higher odds of past-year drinking and past-year heavy drinking. In this study, self-reported exposure to alcohol advertisements was shown to be associated with past-year drinking and past-year heavy drinking among a population aged 15 years or older.

