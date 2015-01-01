Abstract

BACKGROUND: The quality of life in osteoporosis is studied for men rather than for women. Aim of the study was to determine how bone mass density (BMD) relates to life quality components and the severity of pain felt by men affected by osteoporosis.



METHODS: Presented research is a cross-sectional study. The cohort of 62 men aged 65 to 85 years was divided into a group with osteoporosis (N = 27) and a group without osteoporosis (N = 35). The participants' quality of life was measured with the Qualeffo41 Questionnaire, BMD was quantified by densitometry, and pain intensity was assessed on the Visual Analogue Scale.



RESULTS: We found that lower BMD was strongly correlated to participants' quality of life (r = -0.72), especially the quality of leisure and social activities (r = -0.66), general health perception (r = -0.59), and mobility (r = -0.57). Pain significantly affected general health perception in older men with osteoporosis. General health assessment and pain were highly correlated with each other (r = 0.888).



CONCLUSION: BMD and the overall quality of life of the study participants were related to each other. The strongest relationship occurred between reduced BMD and leisure and social activities component. The pain significantly affected participants' general health perception. The results may be employed to create new prophylactic strategies to improve life quality in men with osteoporosis.

Language: en