Abstract

Previous studies have primarily focused on the separate mediating role of interpersonal context or personal characteristics in the relationship between childhood psychological maltreatment and depression, neglecting the combined effects, which have limited ecological validity. Therefore, this study investigated the multiple mediating roles of perceived ostracism and core self-evaluation in the relationship between childhood psychological maltreatment and depression. A total of 1592 Chinese adolescents (51.1% boys), ranging in age from 11 to 15 years (M = 13.23, SD = 0.96), completed a self-report questionnaire regarding demographics, psychological maltreatment, perceived ostracism, core self-evaluation and depression. A multiple mediation model was tested using Model 6 of the PROCESS macro. After controlling for the variables of gender and age, the results indicated that perceived ostracism and core self-evaluation parallelly and sequentially mediated the link between psychological maltreatment and depression. The multiple mediation model could account for 55% of the total effect. In conclusion, the current study helps us better understand the mechanisms of depression caused by psychological maltreatment, and contributes to preventing and intervening in depression among Chinese adolescents.

