Abstract

(1) Background: Ageing is associated with complex and dynamic changes leading to multimorbidity and, therefore, polypharmacy. The main objectives were to study an older community-dwelling cohort, to detect inappropriate prescriptions (IP) applying the Patient-Centred Prescription model, and to evaluate the most associated factors. (2) Methods: This was a prospective, descriptive, and observational study conducted from June 2019 to October 2020 on patients ≥ 65 years with multimorbidity who lived in the community. Demographic, clinical and pharmacological data were assessed. Variables assessed were: degree of frailty, using the Frail-VIG index; therapeutical complexity and anticholinergic and sedative burden; and the number of chronic drugs to determine polypharmacy or excessive polypharmacy. Finally, a medication review was carried out through the application of the Patient-Centred Prescription model. We used univariate and multivariate regression to identify the factors associated with IP. (3) Results: We recruited 428 patients (66.6% women; mean age 85.5, SD 7.67). A total of 50.9% of them lived in a nursing home; the mean Barthel Index was 49.93 (SD 32.14), and 73.8% of patients suffered some degree of cognitive impairment. The prevalence of frailty was 92.5%. Up to 90% of patients had at least one IP. An increase in IP prevalence was detected when the Frail-VIG index increased (p < 0.05). With the multivariate model, the relationship of polypharmacy with IP detection stands out above all. (4) Conclusions: 90% of patients presented one IP or more, and this situation can be detected through the PCP model. Factors with higher association with IP were frailty and polypharmacy.

