Citation
Baglivio MT, Wolff KT. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11345.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34769862
Abstract
Juvenile perpetrators account for over 25% of all sexual offenses, and over one-third of such offenses are against victims under the age of 18. Given empirical connections between adverse childhood experience (ACE) exposure and perpetration of violence, we create victim typologies based on the juveniles' relationship to their victims among 5539 justice-involved adolescents who have committed violent against-person sexual felonies. Multinomial logistic regression is used to assess which covariates, including individual ACE exposures and cumulative traumatic exposures, are associated with victim typologies. This approach allows for better targeting of violence prevention efforts, as a more nuanced understanding of the increased likelihood to victimize specific victim groups lends to potential differences in treatment provision, beyond simplistic findings regarding ACE exposure increasing offending.
Language: en
Keywords
adverse childhood experiences (ACE); latent class analysis; victim typologies; victim–offender relationship; violent juvenile sexual offending