Abstract

Road trauma remains a significant public health problem. We aimed to identify sub-groups of motor vehicle collisions in Victoria, Australia, and the association between collision characteristics and outcomes up to 24 months post-injury. Data were extracted from the Victorian State Trauma Registry for injured drivers aged ≥16 years, from 2010 to 2016, with a compensation claim who survived ≥12 months post-injury. People with intentional or severe head injury were excluded, resulting in 2735 cases. Latent class analysis was used to identify collision classes for driver fault and blood alcohol concentration (BAC), day and time of collision, weather conditions, single vs. multi-vehicle and regional vs. metropolitan injury location. Five classes were identified: (1) daytime multi-vehicle collisions, no other at fault; (2) daytime single-vehicle predominantly weekday collisions; (3) evening single-vehicle collisions, no other at fault, 36% with BAC ≥ 0.05; (4) sunrise or sunset weekday collisions; and (5) dusk and evening multi-vehicle in metropolitan areas with BAC < 0.05. Mixed linear and logistic regression analyses examined associations between collision class and return to work, health (EQ-5D-3L summary score) and independent function Glasgow Outcome Scale - Extended at 6, 12 and 24 months. After adjusting for demographic, health and injury characteristics, collision class was not associated with outcomes. Rather, risk of poor outcomes was associated with age, sex and socioeconomic disadvantage, education, pre-injury health and injury severity. People at risk of poor recovery may be identified from factors available during the hospital admission and may benefit from clinical assessment and targeted referrals and treatments.

