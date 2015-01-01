|
Albertos A, Koning I, Benítez E, de Irala J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11477.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34769992
The main objective of this study was to analyze the relationship between structured, unstructured, and family leisure activities on the frequency of adolescent alcohol intake across three different countries (Spain, Peru, and The Netherlands). The self-control of adolescents was also investigated as a moderator in the relationship between leisure activities and alcohol consumption.
adolescents; alcohol consumption; binge drinking; leisure; leisure activities; self-control