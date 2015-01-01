SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huang YJ, Tao J, Yang FQ, Chen C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11498.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph182111498

34770013

Many construction accidents occur in China each year, leading to a large number of deaths, injures, and property losses. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, little attention is paid to construction safety, resulting in severe accidents. To prevent construction accidents and learn to how address safety issues in future pandemics, this study proposed an improved STAMP (Systems Theoretic Accident Modeling and Processes) model to analyze the collapse accident of the Xinjia Express Hotel used for COVID-19 quarantine in China. Through the application of the STAMP approach, the causes of the construction accident and the relationship between various causal factors are analyzed from a systematic perspective. The identified causes are divided into five categories: contractors, management of organizations, technical methods, participants, and interactive feedback. Finally, safety recommendations are drawn from this study to improve construction safety and safety management in pandemics.


safety management; COVID-19; accident analysis; construction accidents; STAMP

