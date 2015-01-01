Abstract

We conducted a prospective study, aimed to study whether the prevalence of mental disorders after birth differs by country of origin. Parturient mothers of Ethiopian origin, Former-USSR (FSU) origin, or nonimmigrant, native-Israeli origin (n = 974, all Jewish) were recruited in hospitals in Israel and were followed 6-8 weeks and one year after birth. General linear models were used to study the associations between origin and mental health, comparing Ethiopian and FSU origin with native-Israeli. Ethiopian and FSU mothers were more likely to report on somatic symptoms, compared with native-Israeli women. Ethiopian origin was negatively and significantly associated with anxiety in all three interviews (β = -1.281, β = -0.678 and β = -1.072, respectively; p < 0.05 in all). FSU origin was negatively associated with depression after birth (β = -0.709, p = 0.036), and negatively associated with anxiety after birth and one-year postpartum (β = -0.494, and β = -0.630, respectively). Stressful life events were significantly associated with all mental disorders in the three time points of interviews. Our findings suggest that immigrants tend to express higher mental distress with somatic symptoms. Additional tools are needed for mental distress screening among immigrants.

Language: en