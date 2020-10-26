Abstract

This study explored the important factors affecting drunk car/motorbike drivers' willingness to use and pay for alcohol interlocks. Data were obtained through a survey upon choice-based sampling conducted in central Taiwan. Questionnaires were distributed to the participants of drunk driving and road safety education courses from 17 August to 26 October 2020. All drunk drivers whose driver's licenses are revoked for drunk driving are mandated to participate in this course. Prior to the survey, the researchers explained the questionnaires, instructed the participants to complete the questionnaires, and then collected all the questionnaires. The socioeconomic characteristics of drunk drivers, awareness of alcohol interlocks and drunk driving, drinking patterns and health self-assessment before and after drunk driving ban enforcement, and changes in the number of trips were investigated. This study applied the double-hurdle model for data analysis to estimate the variables affecting drunk car/motorbike drivers.



RESULTS indicate that the respondents who were classified by the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test as high-risk drinkers before and after drunk driving ban enforcement were more willing to use alcohol interlocks and to pay higher prices. Additionally, the respondents with declined health self-assessments were also more willing to use alcohol interlocks and pay higher prices. This study suggests offering subsidies for alcohol interlocks to families with financial difficulties, in order to increase the alcohol interlock installation rate. Moreover, since the current duration of license suspension and withdrawal is considerably long, drunk drivers avoid using and installing alcohol interlocks by reducing the number of trips. In other words, the willingness to install alcohol interlocks may be increased by reducing the duration of license suspension and withdrawal.

