González-Gómez AL, Farrington DP, Llorent VJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11584.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34770096
BACKGROUND: Antisocial behaviours make social interactions difficult among students. Moral emotions, online empathy, and anger management are social and emotional variables related to prosocial and antisocial behaviours and health problems. This research aims to assess the impact of Cooperative Project-Based Learning intervention on these three variables for Primary Education students. Additionally, the relations of these variables with key competencies, such as social and emotional competencies and literacy competence, were studied.
curricular intervention; anger management; cooperative learning; literacy competence; moral emotions; online empathy; project-based learning; social and emotional competencies