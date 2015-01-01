|
Gabrielli S, Rizzi S, Carbone S, Piras EM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11697.
34770212
BACKGROUND: Several challenges and emotional demands characterize adolescence, affecting the mental well-being of youths. Among these, bullying and cyberbullying are recognized nowadays as a major social problem, affecting more than one-third of adolescents, with extensive negative consequences for the victims involved, such as lower self-esteem, increased loneliness, depression, and anxiety. School programs and interventions that foster resilience, coping, and well-being are particularly important during adolescence as protective and preventive factors against the consequences of (cyber)bullying. The paper presents two recent co-designed interventions for (cyber)bullying prevention deployed in Europe, targeting early adolescents and their school communities.
mental health; resilience; co-design; bullying; adolescence; cyberbullying; digital interventions