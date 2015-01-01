Abstract

This study is a randomized pre- and post-controlled trial to determine the effects of the Healing Beats program on anxiety, autonomic nervous balance, Bispectral (BIS) index, and heart rate among university students after exposure to a source of mental stress. Data were collected from candidates who volunteered from November 2018 to May 2019 in response to recruitment announcements. The analysis was performed using data of 99 participants in three groups: 32 in an experimental group, 35 in a placebo group, and 32 in a control group. The experimental group who received treatment via the Healing Beats program exhibited a significant effect on calming anxiety, autonomic nervous balance, BIS index, and heart rate, compared with the placebo group and the control group. The group interaction also showed a significant difference. The Healing Beats program can be used as an effective intervention for sedation in clinical situations or calmness in stressful situations in everyday life. Specifically, the Healing Beats program could serve as basic data for nursing interventions, according to the stability effect in stressful situations; it can also be applied to effective nursing practice as an initial study to confirm theoretical and practical indicators.

Language: en