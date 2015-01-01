|
Hood CO, Southward MW, Bugher C, Sauer-Zavala S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(21): e11729.
The purpose of this study was to evaluate whether the Unified Protocol (UP)-a mechanistically transdiagnostic psychological treatment-provides benefit to individuals with a range of trauma histories, psychological difficulties, and diagnostic comorbidity. Using data from a sequential multiple-assignment randomized trial (SMART), this exploratory analysis included a sample of 69 community-recruited adults seeking outpatient mental health treatment. We examined reductions in anxiety and depressive symptoms and changes in aversive and avoidant reactions to intense emotions-the UP's putative mechanism-first by comparing individuals with and without trauma histories and then specifically among participants with PTSD.
trauma; posttraumatic stress disorder; cognitive-behavioral therapy; transdiagnostic