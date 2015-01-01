Abstract

Safewards is an internationally adopted framework that provides interventions to reduce conflict and containment in healthcare settings. This systematic review evaluated the effect of Safewards on conflict and containment events in inpatient units and the perceptions of staff and consumers. Quantitative, qualitative, and mixed-methods studies were considered for inclusion. Following the Joanna Briggs Institute methodology, two reviewers independently screened, appraised, and extracted data. Qualitative data were synthesized using inductive-thematic analysis. Quantitative and qualitative data were integrated with a convergent-segregated approach and presented in tabular and narrative format. A search of 13 databases and grey literature yielded 14 studies of variable methodological quality. Four studies reported reduced rates of conflict and one study reported reductions that were not statistically significant. Six studies reported reductions in rates of containment, three studies found no statistical significance and one study reported statistically significant reductions at follow-up. Staff and consumers in four studies reported an improved experience of safety. Three themes were developed as follows: (i) therapeutic hold, cohesion, support and the environment, (ii) conflict, containment and the experience of safety, and (iii) the complexities of adapting and embedding change. This review found most staff and consumers reported Safewards improved therapeutic relationships, cohesion, and ward atmosphere. Staff and consumers reported improved ward atmosphere, leading to consumer-centred, recovery-oriented care. Safewards improved the experience of safety from the perspective of staff and consumers when combined with ongoing training, leadership and time for consolidation. While results are promising they should be used cautiously until more robust evidence is established.

Language: en