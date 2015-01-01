Abstract

Workplace violence towards psychiatric nurses by psychiatric patients is common, which can potentially affect care quality as well as nurses' health. This study aimed to synthesize the literature on workplace violence towards psychiatric nurses and identify the prevalence and factors influencing workplace violence and related outcomes. PubMed, Cochrane Library, CINAHL, EMBASE and PsychINFO were searched for English articles on workplace violence against psychiatric nurses published from January 2011 to December 2020. Sixteen articles were selected for the systematic review. This was followed by quality assessment and data extraction. The workplace violence prevalence ranged 11.4-97.6%. Diagnosis of the patient; nurse-related factors such as age, sex, marital status, education, emotional intelligence level and personality; and work shift were associated with the occurrence of workplace violence. Psychiatric nurses who experienced workplace violence had primarily poor mental health such as depressive symptoms and negative work-related outcomes such as turnover intention. The results revealed that there were relatively few patient-related factors associated with workplace violence and few reports on workplace violence-related to nurses' physical health, suggesting the need for a multi-dimensional approach. Future studies are needed to develop standardized instruments for workplace violence investigation considering inpatients psychiatric settings. Effective workplace violence prevention strategies should consider comprehensive patient-, nurse- and occupation-related factors.

