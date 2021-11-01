Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide has become a severe public health issue worldwide. Body weight has been put forward as a potentially modifiable element for suicide thought and behavior. However, there are discrepancies across previous studies. Furthermore, the relationships of body weight with suicidal ideation and suicide attempt among low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) remain unclear. Therefore, we addressed this issue among 104907 adolescents of 12-15 years old in 45 LMICs.



METHODS: The present study used data from the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS). Suicidal ideation and suicide attempt during the last year were self-reported. Participants were classified intro underweight, normal weight, overweight and obesity according to their body mass index classification. Multivariable logistic regression and meta-analyses based on country-wise estimates were conducted.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt were 11.8% and 13.0%, respectively. Countrywide meta-analysis demonstrated that overweight and obesity were significantly associated with increased risks of suicidal ideation (For overweight: OR = 1.10; 95% CI = 1.01-1.20; for obesity: OR=1.17; 95%CI: 1.01-1.35) and suicide attempt (For overweight: OR = 1.12; 95% CI = 1.02-1.23; for obesity: OR=1.12; 95%CI: 1.00-1.25). Subgroup analyses showed that the associations between overweight/obesity and suicide attempt were significant for girls but not for boys. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design cannot explore causality; mental health factors were not assessed; suicidal behaviors were self-reported; significant heterogeneity across countries; only students attending school were included.



CONCLUSIONS: Overweight/obesity was significantly associated with the risk of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt among adolescents in LMICs.

