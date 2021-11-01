|
Citation
|
Heisel MJ, Flett GL. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34774647
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Older adults have high rates of suicide, necessitating attention to psychological factors that confer risk for suicide. Hopelessness is significantly associated with psychological despair and suicide risk factors; however, research has been limited by unidimensional treatment of the construct. The purpose of the present study was thus to investigate the psychometric properties of the Social Hopelessness Questionnaire (SHQ; Flett et al., 2021), a 20-item measure of hopelessness in the interpersonal domain, in a heterogeneous sample of older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Psychometrics; Geropsychology; Hopelessness; Older Adults; Social Hopelessness; Suicide Ideation