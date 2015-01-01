Abstract

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a complex neurodevelopmental genetic disorder characterized by hypotonia and hyperphagia. Consequently, individuals with PWS are at high risk of choking, and choking is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality. The aim of this quality improvement (QI) project is to provide choking prevention and first aid education from 0% to 80% of PWS caregivers seen in a multidisciplinary PWS clinic, and to assess the effectiveness of this education program. A QI initiative was developed to standardize and implement choking prevention and first aid education for PWS caregivers. Using a Likert scale, pre- and post-education assessments were conducted to measure caregiver (1) awareness of the PWS choking risk, (2) self-reported knowledge of choking prevention strategies, and (3) comfort in providing choking first aid. The American Heart Association Family and Friends(®) CPR (Dallas, TX, USA) curriculum was utilized. Education was provided during a regularly scheduled PWS clinic appointment. At project conclusion, 45/52 (87%) of PWS caregivers received education. A post-education assessment revealed an improvement in PWS caregivers' awareness of choking risk, self-reported knowledge of choking prevention strategies, and comfort in providing choking first aid. This QI project supports a practice change to implement choking prevention and first aid education as standard process within our PWS clinic.

