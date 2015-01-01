Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to assess the effects that psychological and physiological stressors have on indoor rock climbers, as well as to identify sex differences.



METHODS: 14 intermediate rock climbers participated in the study, 10 males and 4 females. Mean age was 31 ± 8 years for males and 21 ± 2 years for females. Day 1 consisted of test familiarization and baseline measurements. Day 2 included two test conditions, startle and fatigue, separated by 20 min. In the startle condition, participants had to lead climb a route, and a loud audio stimulus was presented near the top of the climb. In the fatigue condition, participants were required to climb as fast as they could until muscular failure. The competitive state anxiety inventory second review (CSAI-2R) questionnaire was used to assess somatic anxiety, cognitive anxiety, and self-confidence. The four-square step test (FSST) was used to assess motor control, and cortisol levels were acquired via passive drool (PD).



RESULTS: Cortisol concentrations were highest in the pre-startle condition (1.72 μg/dL ± 0.66), and values decreased post-startle (1.67 μg/dL ± 0.74) and post-fatigue (1.42 μg/dL ± 0.72). However, cortisol concentrations increased post-startle in females (1.57 μg/dL ± 0.96). Somatic anxiety in males was significantly higher post-startle (16.36 ± 5.54) than pre-startle (14.23 ± 5.09). Females had significantly higher somatic anxiety post-startle (18.00 ± 8.76), and they had lower self-confidence levels (30.00 ± 5.89) than males.



CONCLUSIONS: There are differences in the way that males and females prepare and respond to stressful situations. Furthermore, time of day may have had a significant impact on cortisol concentrations.

