Abstract

The pandemic of 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused both COVID-19-related health hazards and the deterioration of socioeconomic and sociopsychological status due to governmental restrictions. There were concerns that suicide mortality would increase during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, a recent study reported that suicide mortality did not increase in 21 countries during the early pandemic period. In Japan, suicide mortality was reduced from 2009 to 2019, but both the annual number of suicide victims and the national suicide mortality rates in 2020 increased compared to that in 2019. To clarify the discrepancy of suicide mortality between the first and second half of 2020 in Japan, the present study determines annual and monthly suicide mortality disaggregated by prefectures, gender, age, means, motive, and household factors during the COVID-19 pandemic and pre-pandemic periods using a linear mixed-effects model. Furthermore, the relationship between suicide mortality and COVID-19 data (the infection rate, mortality, and duration of the pandemic) was analysed using hierarchal linear regression with a robust standard error. The average of monthly suicide mortality of both males and females in all 47 prefectures decreased during the first stay-home order (April-May) (females: from 10.1-10.2 to 7.8-7.9; males: from 24.0-24.9 to 21.6 per 100,000 people), but increased after the end of the first stay-home order (July-December) (females: from 7.5-9.5 to 10.3-14.5; males: from 19.9-23.0 to 21.1-26.7 per 100,000 people). Increasing COVID-19-infected patients and victims indicated a tendency of suppression, but the prolongation of the pandemic indicated a tendency of increasing female suicide mortality without affecting that of males. Contrary to the national pattern, in metropolitan regions, decreasing suicide mortality during the first stay-home order was not observed. Decreasing suicide mortality during the first stay-home order was not observed in populations younger than 30 years old, whereas increasing suicide mortality of populations younger than 30 years old after the end of the first stay-home order was predominant. A decrease in suicide mortality of one-person household residents during the first stay-home order was not observed. The hanging suicide mortality of males and females was decreased and increased during and after the end of the first stay-home orders, respectively; however, there was no decrease in metropolitan regions. These results suggest that the suicide mortality in 2020 of females, younger populations, urban residents, and one-person household residents increased compared to those of males, the elderly, rural residents, and multiple-person household residents. Therefore, the unexpected drastic fluctuations of suicide mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan were probably composed of complicated reasons among various identified factors in this study, and other unknown factors.

