Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is a paucity of longitudinal research on predictors of disclosures of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among emerging adults. However, understanding the factors that facilitate disclosure is critical, as disclosure may serve as a first step in accessing care. To address this gap, the present study examined predictors of prospective NSSI disclosures in a postsecondary student sample.



METHODS: A total of 475 university students with a history of NSSI (M(age) = 17.96; 74.9% women) reported on several potential predictors of NSSI disclosure, and their disclosure history at baseline and 4- and 8-month follow-ups.



RESULTS: It was found that 22% of students reported disclosing NSSI during the first year of university; students who had previously disclosed, and who reported greater NSSI severity, were more likely to disclose over time.



CONCLUSION: Results of the present study suggest that disclosures often occur in the postsecondary context, and students who disclose NSSI may engage in more severe NSSI behaviours.

Language: en