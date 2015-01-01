|
Simone AC, Hamza CA. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34773410
OBJECTIVE: There is a paucity of longitudinal research on predictors of disclosures of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among emerging adults. However, understanding the factors that facilitate disclosure is critical, as disclosure may serve as a first step in accessing care. To address this gap, the present study examined predictors of prospective NSSI disclosures in a postsecondary student sample.
self-harm; nonsuicidal self-injury; disclosure; self-disclosure; self-injury