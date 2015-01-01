SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Simone AC, Hamza CA. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23277

PMID

34773410

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is a paucity of longitudinal research on predictors of disclosures of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) among emerging adults. However, understanding the factors that facilitate disclosure is critical, as disclosure may serve as a first step in accessing care. To address this gap, the present study examined predictors of prospective NSSI disclosures in a postsecondary student sample.

METHODS: A total of 475 university students with a history of NSSI (M(age)  = 17.96; 74.9% women) reported on several potential predictors of NSSI disclosure, and their disclosure history at baseline and 4- and 8-month follow-ups.

RESULTS: It was found that 22% of students reported disclosing NSSI during the first year of university; students who had previously disclosed, and who reported greater NSSI severity, were more likely to disclose over time.

CONCLUSION: Results of the present study suggest that disclosures often occur in the postsecondary context, and students who disclose NSSI may engage in more severe NSSI behaviours.


Language: en

Keywords

self-harm; nonsuicidal self-injury; disclosure; self-disclosure; self-injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print