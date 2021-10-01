SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Prater L, Mills B, Bowen AG, Rooney L, Cheung A, Betz ME, Rowhani-Rahbar A. J. Pain Symptom Manage. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpainsymman.2021.10.017

PMID

34774987

Abstract

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Up to 70% of suicides among older adults involve the use a firearm. Persons with terminal illness may disproportionately experience feelings of hopelessness and perceptions of being a burden on loved ones, both of which can lead to suicidal behavior. Understanding motivating factors and circumstances among this high-risk group is critical for the development of feasible and effective interventions to prevent suicide.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print