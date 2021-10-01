Abstract

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Up to 70% of suicides among older adults involve the use a firearm. Persons with terminal illness may disproportionately experience feelings of hopelessness and perceptions of being a burden on loved ones, both of which can lead to suicidal behavior. Understanding motivating factors and circumstances among this high-risk group is critical for the development of feasible and effective interventions to prevent suicide.

Language: en