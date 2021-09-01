Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic injury is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality among children in the United States. Single institution studies suggest an increased risk of poor mental health outcomes among these patients, but there are few population-based studies assessing this risk.



METHODS: The IBM(Ⓡ) MarketScan(Ⓡ) private insurance claims database was used to identify children (6-17yo) with traumatic injuries between 2007 and 2016. Time-to-event analysis was performed to compare rates of PTSD, depression, anxiety, and adjustment disorder among children admitted to the hospital compared to children treated in the emergency department (ED), urgent care (UC), or in the outpatient setting, and to children admitted with uncomplicated appendicitis.



RESULTS: Among children admitted for traumatic injury, 3.3% developed a subsequent mental health diagnosis, and 1.6% developed PTSD. Children admitted for traumatic injury were at increased risk of developing a mental health condition (HR 1.34, p < 0.001) compared to those admitted for appendicitis. Children treated in the ED or UC for traumatic injury and those treated in the outpatient setting were also at increased risk (HR 1.20 and 1.18, p = 0.006 and p = 0.012, respectively). Among those admitted to the hospital, the risk of subsequent mental health diagnosis increased by 1.5% per day; in the first 31 days of hospitalization, the risk of PTSD diagnosis increased by 13% per day.



CONCLUSION: Children who sustain a traumatic injury are at increased risk of developing a mental health condition. PTSD rates found in our real world analysis are lower than those found in prospective studies, raising the possibility of under-recognition of PTSD in this population.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level II.

Language: en