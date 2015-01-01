|
Subbaraman N. Nature 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34773117
Pregnant women in the United States die by homicide more often than they die of pregnancy-related causes -- and they're frequently killed by a partner, according to a study published last month in Obstetrics & Gynecology1. Researchers revealed this grim statistic by using death certificates to compare homicides and pregnancy-related deaths across the entire country for the first time.
Public health; Databases; Health care