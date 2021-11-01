|
Citation
|
de Looff PC, Cornet LJM, de Kogel CH, Fernández-Castilla B, Embregts PJCM, Didden R, Nijman HLI. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34774587
|
Abstract
|
The associations between physiological measures (i.e., heart rate and skin conductance) of autonomic nervous system (ANS) activity and severe antisocial spectrum behavior (AB) were meta-analyzed. We used an exhaustive partitioning of variables relevant to the ANS-AB association and investigated four highly relevant questions (on declining effect sizes, psychopathy subscales, moderators, and ANS measures) that are thought to be transformative for future research on AB. We investigated a broad spectrum of physiological measures (e.g., heart rate (variability), pre-ejection period) in relation to AB. The search date for the current meta-analysis was on January 1(st), 2020, includes 101 studies and 769 effect sizes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
antisocial behavior; aggressive behavior; meta-analysis; autonomic nervous system; heart rate; electrodermal activity; psychopathy