Hiller RM, Davis RS, Devaney J, Halligan SL, Meiser-Stedman R, Smith P, Stallard P, Kandiyali R, MacNeill S. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2021; 7(1): e204.
34774093
INTRODUCTION: Young people in out-of-home care have often experienced trauma, such as direct maltreatment or witnessing violence. There is good evidence that rates of mental health difficulties are high in this group, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a trauma-specific mental health outcome. There remains less evidence to guide how to effectively address elevated PTSD symptoms (PTSS) in these young people, particularly in ways that are feasible and scalable for stretched social-care and mental health services.
PTSD; Intervention; Foster care; Posttraumatic stress disorder