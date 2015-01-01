Abstract

Road safety has become a serious issue in both developed and developing countries, costing billions of dollars every year. Road accidents at nighttime especially in low illumination situations are common and severe and have gained a lot of attention. To improve visibility and avoid traffic accidents, a series of efforts have been made but the existing mechanism is facing continuous challenges and highlighting a need for smart highways with high efficiency, road safety, and strength. In this study, the use of radium polymer beads (RPB) is proposed to avoid road accidents. The effect of RPB was investigated by comparing the results of the beads' surface and modified asphalt mixtures using the three-stage testing methodology. Utilizing the circular economy, RPB have been introduced as a solution to the problem.



RESULTS indicated that in the first phase, the addition of RPB on the mixture surface improved the mechanical performance of the road pavement and helped in avoiding road accidents due to their ability to absorb the light from the source and then reflect in the night. Moreover, the mechanical properties using Marshall stability standard parameters (stability 9 kN and flow 2-4 mm range) were fulfilled as a standard testing requirement. The proposed radium bead layer can reduce road accidents and provide a direction towards future smart highways by using new reflective materials in road construction.

