SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Beduini A, Carosio F, Ferruti P, Ranucci E, Alongi J. Polymers (Basel) 2021; 13(21): e3714.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/polym13213714

PMID

34771271

Abstract

In this paper, bioinspired polyamidoamines (PAAs) were synthesized from N,N'-methylenebisacrylamide and nine natural α-amino acids: L-alanine, L-valine, L-leucine (M-LEU), L-histidine, L-serine, L-asparagine, L-glutamine (M-GLN), L-aspartic acid and L-glutamic acid (M-GLU) and their performance as flame retardants (FRs) for cotton were determined. The aim was to ascertain if the ability to protect cotton from fire by the process of intumescing, previously found for the glycine-derived M-GLY, was a general feature of α-amino acid-derived PAAs. None of the PAAs ignited by flame impingement, apart from M-LEU, which burned for a few seconds leaving 93% of residue. All of them formed carbon- and oxygen-rich, porous chars with a graphitic structure in the air at 350 °C, as revealed by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. All samples were tested as FRs for cotton by horizontal flame spread tests. At a 5% add-on, M-GLU and M-GLN extinguished the flame. The same results were obtained with all the other PAAs at a 7% add-on. The α-amino acid residues influenced the FR performance. The most effective were those that, by heating, were most suitable for producing thermally stable cyclic aromatic structures. All PAA-treated cotton samples, even when burning, left significant residues, which, according to scanning electron microscopy analysis, maintained the original cotton texture.


Language: en

Keywords

cotton; functional coatings; intumescent flame retardants; linear polyamidoamines; α-amino acids

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print