Abstract

In this paper, bioinspired polyamidoamines (PAAs) were synthesized from N,N'-methylenebisacrylamide and nine natural α-amino acids: L-alanine, L-valine, L-leucine (M-LEU), L-histidine, L-serine, L-asparagine, L-glutamine (M-GLN), L-aspartic acid and L-glutamic acid (M-GLU) and their performance as flame retardants (FRs) for cotton were determined. The aim was to ascertain if the ability to protect cotton from fire by the process of intumescing, previously found for the glycine-derived M-GLY, was a general feature of α-amino acid-derived PAAs. None of the PAAs ignited by flame impingement, apart from M-LEU, which burned for a few seconds leaving 93% of residue. All of them formed carbon- and oxygen-rich, porous chars with a graphitic structure in the air at 350 °C, as revealed by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. All samples were tested as FRs for cotton by horizontal flame spread tests. At a 5% add-on, M-GLU and M-GLN extinguished the flame. The same results were obtained with all the other PAAs at a 7% add-on. The α-amino acid residues influenced the FR performance. The most effective were those that, by heating, were most suitable for producing thermally stable cyclic aromatic structures. All PAA-treated cotton samples, even when burning, left significant residues, which, according to scanning electron microscopy analysis, maintained the original cotton texture.

