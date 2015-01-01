|
Bukenya B, Kasirye R, Lunkuse J, Kinobi M, Vargas SM, Legha R, Tang L, Miranda J. Psychiatr. Q. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The current study examines the prevalence of depression, anxiety, suicide risk, and PTSD in Ugandan youth (13-25 years) attending vocational training programs. Youth from five urban (n=224 females, 81 males) and four rural (n=153 females only) vocational training centers operated by a non-governmental organization completed demographic and mental health questionnaires. Nearly half of the youth reported moderate or severe depression and/or anxiety. More than half reported anxiety and depression-related impairment. Nearly a quarter of youth had considered or attempted suicide. More than half screened positive on the PC-PTSD screen. Rural female youth reported the most food insecurity (56.9%), trafficking (37.9%), severe depression (35.9%), depression-related impairment (56.9%), severe anxiety (26.1%), and anxiety-related impairment (55.6%).
Depression; Anxiety; Youth; Suicide risk; Uganda