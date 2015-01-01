Abstract

The current study examines the prevalence of depression, anxiety, suicide risk, and PTSD in Ugandan youth (13-25 years) attending vocational training programs. Youth from five urban (n=224 females, 81 males) and four rural (n=153 females only) vocational training centers operated by a non-governmental organization completed demographic and mental health questionnaires. Nearly half of the youth reported moderate or severe depression and/or anxiety. More than half reported anxiety and depression-related impairment. Nearly a quarter of youth had considered or attempted suicide. More than half screened positive on the PC-PTSD screen. Rural female youth reported the most food insecurity (56.9%), trafficking (37.9%), severe depression (35.9%), depression-related impairment (56.9%), severe anxiety (26.1%), and anxiety-related impairment (55.6%).



RESULTS from this study suggest that Ugandan youth have exceedingly high rates of depression, anxiety, suicide risk, and probable PTSD. Rural female youth may be especially at risk. Relevant treatment interventions are needed that can be adapted to youth in vocational training centers.

Language: en