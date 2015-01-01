Abstract

Like Smart Home and Smart Devices, Smart Navigation has become necessary to travel through the congestion of the structure of either building or in the wild. The advancement in smartphone technology and incorporation of many different precise sensors have made the smartphone a unique choice for developing practical navigation applications. Many have taken the initiative to address this by developing mobile-based solutions. Here, a cloud-based intelligent traveler assistant is proposed that exploits user-generated position and elevation data collected from ubiquitous smartphone devices equipped with Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, and GPS (Global Positioning System) sensors. The data can be collected by the pedestrians and the drivers, and are then automatically put into topological information. The platform and associated innovative application allow travelers to create a map of a route or an infrastructure with ease and to share the information for others to follow. The cloud-based solution that does not cost travelers anything allows them to create, access, and follow any maps online and offline. The proposed solution consumes little battery power and can be used with lowly configured resources. The ability to create unknown, unreached, or unrecognized rural/urban road maps, building structures, and the wild map with the help of volunteer traveler-generated data and to share these data with the greater community makes the presented solution unique and valuable. The proposed crowdsourcing method of knowing the unknown would be an excellent support for travelers.

