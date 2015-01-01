Abstract

Falls are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in neurological disorders. Technical means of detecting falls are of high interest as they enable rapid notification of caregivers and emergency services. Such approaches must reliably differentiate between normal daily activities and fall events. A promising technique might be based on the classification of movements based on accelerometer signals by machine-learning algorithms, but the generalizability of classifiers trained on laboratory data to real-world datasets is a common issue. Here, three machine-learning algorithms including Support Vector Machine (SVM), k-Nearest Neighbors (kNN), and Random Forest (RF) were trained to detect fall events. We used a dataset containing intentional falls (SisFall) to train the classifier and validated the approach on a different dataset which included real-world accidental fall events of elderly people (FARSEEING). The results suggested that the linear SVM was the most suitable classifier in this cross-dataset validation approach and reliably distinguished a fall event from normal everyday activity at an accuracy of 93% and similarly high sensitivity and specificity. Thus, classifiers based on linear SVM might be useful for automatic fall detection in real-world applications.

Language: en