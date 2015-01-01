Abstract

As the technological advancement in the automotive field increases and the complexity of vehicle and infrastructure applications is extremely high, new directions and approaches are needed in this field. Supporting and developing vehicular applications dedicated to road safety by analyzing the current behavior of existing networks in various forms is imperative. This paper studies and implements a DSRC-type communications infrastructure that receives a set of controllable and adjustable indicators, which can provide messages to network drivers in a timely manner. The implementation is based on the 802.11p protocol and initially addresses pedestrian infrastructure or pedestrian safety, controlled areas, and perimeters that allow intelligent communications. The design and setting of the communication parameters in the lower layer of the DSRC stack for vehicle applications are part of this work, aspects that are also relevant in the case of autonomous vehicles.

Language: en