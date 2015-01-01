Abstract

In terms of small objects in traffic scenes, general object detection algorithms have low detection accuracy, high model complexity, and slow detection speed. To solve the above problems, an improved algorithm (named YOLO-MXANet) is proposed in this paper. Complete-Intersection over Union (CIoU) is utilized to improve loss function for promoting the positioning accuracy of the small object. In order to reduce the complexity of the model, we present a lightweight yet powerful backbone network (named SA-MobileNeXt) that incorporates channel and spatial attention. Our approach can extract expressive features more effectively by applying the Shuffle Channel and Spatial Attention (SCSA) module into the SandGlass Block (SGBlock) module while increasing the parameters by a small number. In addition, the data enhancement method combining Mosaic and Mixup is employed to improve the robustness of the training model. The Multi-scale Feature Enhancement Fusion (MFEF) network is proposed to fuse the extracted features better. In addition, the SiLU activation function is utilized to optimize the Convolution-Batchnorm-Leaky ReLU (CBL) module and the SGBlock module to accelerate the convergence of the model. The ablation experiments on the KITTI dataset show that each improved method is effective. The improved algorithm reduces the complexity and detection speed of the model while improving the object detection accuracy. The comparative experiments on the KITTY dataset and CCTSDB dataset with other algorithms show that our algorithm also has certain advantages.

Language: en